Zimbabwe/South Africa: Guyo, Mujuru on Trial in South Africa

Aces Youth Academy prodigy Nicholas Guyo, who is currently on the books of giants CAPS United, has left the country for trials in South Africa. Guyo and academy teammate Colin Mujuru are trying their luck with First National Division side Ubuntu Cape Town FC.

One of the academy's founders and directors, Nigel Munyati, yesterday said they want to expose the youngsters to competitive football.

"We have some exciting prospects coming up.

"We have two players in South Africa on trials, but we cannot say anything at the moment because it's still early.

"They left early this week. The good thing about our agreement with the teams is that it allows us to facilitate trials for players and they are released as and when the opportunity arises.

"We believe it's good for these guys because at this age if you can get more playing time, even in the First Division in South Africa, the better," said Munyati.

Ubuntu Cape Town were born out of the collapse of FC Cape Town last year and have Zimbabwean Bukhosi Sibanda in their books.

They have a strong inclination towards development, which augurs well with Aces. Guyo was loaned to CAPS United at the beginning of the season, together with Tatenda Mandiopera, Tinotenda Chiunye and Kelvin Ndebele.

But the 19-year-old has not seen much of the domestic Premiership action.

Munyati also revealed two of their players, Abubakar Moffat and Martin Mapisa, have just returned from Spain where they had gone on a brief attachment.

Aces Youth Academy are credited with producing some of the country's best talented footballers like George Chigova, Khama Billiat and Knowledge Musona.