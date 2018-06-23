23 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Detectives Arrest MP Samuel Arama Over Suspected Land Fraud

By Peter Mburu

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama spent the night at Nakuru Railways Police Station after anti-graft detectives arrested him over suspected land fraud.

His brother, Charles, told Nation the MP was arrested at a bar in Nakuru town at about 9pm on Friday.

The brother said he was arrested "because of a land dispute."

Several Jubilee Party leaders, after learning of his arrest, are now seeking to mobilise Mr Arama's supporters to head to the Railways Police Station where he is being held to push for his release.

Nakuru County Jubilee secretary-general, Mr Peter Cheruiyot, said police have not given reasons for Mr Arama's arrest and are holding him in a station full of mosquitoes.

