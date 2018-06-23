Kenya: Ruto Tells of Plot to Derail His 2022 Bid

Deputy President William Ruto Friday told of a plot to undermine his 2022 presidential bid.

Mr Ruto, who has previously downplayed reports that some Jubilee politicians are opposed to his ambition, said the leaders are targeting him through propaganda.

The DP who spoke in Githunguri, Kiambu County said he is ready to face his detractors.

“There is an attempt to undermine the track record of jubilee. Facts and reality are stubborn. You cannot write-off the Jubilee government’s track record because it is real," Mr Ruto said during a fundraiser at St Joseph's Secondary School.

PROPAGANDISTS

"Let them continue peddling propaganda but we will meet with them on the judgement day. The electorate will decide between performers and propagandists.”

Mr Ruto said he is aware of what is happening as far as the political intrigues are concerned, adding that there are groups that have perfected the art of peddling lies through the media "with a view to dividing Kenyans".

Mr Ruto has previously refrained from commenting on reports of Jubilee leaders opposed to his presidential bid.

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, National Assembly Majority Leader and Garissa Township MP Aden Duale, Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko and a host of other leaders have been on the forefront in making the claims.

NIGHT MEETINGS

A few weeks ago, Mr Sonko talked of night meetings being held in central Kenya to undermine Mr Ruto.

The DP said he would not be cowed by the propaganda being peddled by his detractors in his push to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

However, he did not name the politicians behind the propaganda.

The DP maintained that Jubilee government’s track record speaks for itself and that come 2022, Kenyans would judge their leaders based on what they had done.

"The government of President Kenyatta remains committed to its agenda of uniting Kenyans and transforming their lives," Mr Ruto said, adding that those who have formed groups to tarnish his image are wasting their time.

ONE AGENDA

“We do not have groupings or sections in Jubilee and the government. We are one, with one leader, one manifesto and one agenda. Those that are moving from one media house to another with propaganda will be defeated. We have no space for divisions and propaganda but are focused on services," he said.

Mr Ruto added that the formation of groupings is the preserve of those Jubilee is fighting.

“We are alert. We have not lost focus, we have not lost network and we know where we have come from and where we are going,” he said.

The DP was accompanied by several leaders from central Kenya who said the region would honour its promise to support him in 2022.

Those at the meeting included Kiambu Senator Kimani Wamatangi, Deputy Governor James Nyoro, MPs Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Kimani Ichung’wa (Kikuyu), Kago wa Lydia (Githunguri), Ng’ang’a King’ara (Ruiru), Jonah Mburu (Lari), Jude Njomo (Kiambu Town), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), woman reps Wambui Ngirichi (Kirinyaga), Faith Gitau (Nyandarua) and Faith Mukami (Nyeri).