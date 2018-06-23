Nigeria: Minister Raises the Alarm Over Drug Abuse Among Women

Abuja — The minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCTA), Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, has described as frightening, the increase in the number of women who abuse drugs and are addiction to such in the society.

Speaking at a one-day workshop on 'Women and Substance Abuse: Implications for Building a Better Society,' in Abuja yesterday, the minister noted that the development is frightening, because of the critical position of women, who constitute about 60 per cent of the Nigerian population.

He said that it requires a lifetime effort and the commitment of all and sundry to mitigate the trend that threatens the survival of the FCT and the country at large.

"The problem has to be confronted deep in our hearts because it is something that has to be taken as a lifetime battle. We should not be in denial of the menace and the need for everyone to get involved in the quest to tackle the problem squarely."

Earlier in his remarks, chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Col. Muhammad Mustapha Abdallah (rtd), noted that the workshop was a timely response to the increasing abuse of drugs among women, especially in northern Nigeria.

Abdallah said the development has diminished in a way, the value and respect of women. He then called on stakeholders to help fashion out a way to eradicate the scourge.

The host of the event, Alhaji Oladimeji Ali Hassan, who is the secretary of Social Development Secretariat (SDS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), in his welcome address, stressed the need to increase campaign, education and awareness on the prevention of drugs abuse in the society.