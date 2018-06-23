Nigeria: Award for Top Yoruba Actress Toyin Adegbola

Notable Yoruba actress, Toyin Adegbola, who is famous for playing the titular character in the 1991 movie 'Asewo To Re Mecca' will on June 24 receive the 'Professional Excellence Award' courtesy of Symbol of Hope Foundation.

The National President of the foundation, Barrister Justice Uhuegbu stated in the letter of award Toyin was selected because of her tremendous contribution to the movie sector and her impeccable record of community service and enviable philanthropic achievements.

The letter also described the veteran actress as one who has brought distinction to her chosen career. "You have continued to help salvage Nigeria by developing her from within, through your various charitable works that is aimed at improving the lives of women, children and the public in general," the letter further stated. An elated Toyin who shared the letter of award on her WhatsApp platform thanked the organizers for the recognition and for finding her worthy for such recognition. "I am particularly excited that the award is going to be presented to me in commemoration of the 2018 International Women's Day," she said. The Symbol of Hope Foundation is a non-governmental and non-profit charity organization involved in various life saving humanitarian projects, that reaches out to people across the nation and beyond.

Bambino Throws Nollywood Into Deep Mourning

Nollywood slipped into deep mourning last Saturday as news broke that one of its best hands, Chukwudi Anachina who is popular, as 'Bambino' had passed on. The actor, producer, director and ace production manager reportedly passed on early on Saturday morning. His last public outing, where he mixed up freely and exchanged banters with colleagues and the media was at the special unveiling ceremony of the reloaded ZAFAA global awards. "He didn't look sick at the event," remarked top movie director and former President of the Directors Guild of Nigeria Fidelis Duker. "He was among the few people I spent time with on Thursday, 14th at the Zafaa Global Awards media unveiling before my car was burgled and my laptop amongst other valuable carted away. He was just so engaging and entertaining that afternoon. I was with my wife and when I told her Chukwudi Bambino Anachina died today. She screamed, no!" Fidelis later wrote on his facebook page. Described by close friends and colleagues as resourceful, humble, respectful, hardworking and devoted actor, production manager and highly enterprising creative entrepreneur, Bambino was the man to be mobilizing for industry wake keeps and night of tributes whenever Nollywood loses a member. Duker confirmed this about the jovial Bambino who combined acting and production with being event compere: "He was always the one who would be running around to ensure that a deceased Nollywoodian gets a befitting farewell. He showed so much passion to give befitting respect to those departed colleagues. Now Nollywood will mourn you. Sad and painful exit because you didn't show any sign you will leave so soon."