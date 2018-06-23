Abuja — For the first time since assuming power as the ruling party, members of All Progressives Congress (APC) will today elect its national officers at its maiden convention in Abuja. The convention which many have expressed fears that it would be crisis ridden, may be hitch-free, following last minute consultations and horse trading among the party leaders. This development has paved way for a likely consensus arrangement in the choice of the officers at the convention today.

In a bid to ensure that the convention is adequately secure, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the deployment of 5000 police personnel for the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Convention holding at Eagles Square, Abuja today.

Police Public Relations Officer, Jimoh Moshood, who disclosed in a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said personnel of other security and safety agencies are also being deployed to complement the Nigeria Police Force in ensuring adequate security and a hitch-free convention.

In addition, two Police Helicopters, six Armoured Personnel Carriers were also deployed for the security of the convention.

According to him: "A total number of 5000 Police personnel comprising, the Police Mobile Force (PMF), the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), the Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), the Police Mounted Troop, The Dog Section (K9), the Force Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department (FCIID), The Police Air-wing and the Force Armament Unit have been deployed under the supervision of the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Department of Operations, to ensure adequate security for all the accredited participants at the convention."

He explained that security coverage has been provided also at all the accreditation centres.

Moshood said: "Only accredited delegates and party officials bearing the APC clearance/identification tags will be allowed into the venue.

"Personnel of all security and safety agencies deployed for the security of the convention must also wear the certified identification tag conspicuously at the venue. Only one aide will be allowed to follow their principals into the venue of the convention."

He warned all unauthorised individuals and groups who have no business with the convention to steer clear of the venue.

"The full weight of the law will be applied on any person or group of persons who try to disrupt the orderliness and conduct of the convention," he declared.

The police spokesperson also revealed that there would be diversion of traffic from all the routes to the Eagle Square from Ahmadu Bello Way, Shehu Shagari Way and other roads leading to the venue of the convention.

"Road users and other members of the public are advised to use alternative routes," he said.

Similarly, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) administration has deployed about 900 traffic management personnel, 100 patrol vehicles, 17 motor-bikes and 15 ton trucks to ensure smooth traffic flow.

The Secretary, Transport Secretariat of the FCT, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, who disclosed this yesterday in a statement also announced that vehicular movement through Shehu Shagari Way will be diverted at Ralph Sodeinde Street by Bullet Building to link the Central Business District in the city.

Opeifa stated that motorists would also be diverted at Kur Mohammed Street and Constitution Avenue at Bayelsa House to the Central Business District (CBD) while traffic on Ahmadu Bello way will equally be diverted at Ralph Sodeinde Street by Finance junction to the Central Business District.

According to him, motorists will also be diverted at Kur Mohammed Street or Constitution Avenue by Benue Building to link the Central Business District.

He, therefore, urged motorists and other road users to take special note of the event and use the alternative routes provided by the FCT administration.

He solicited for understanding and cooperation of all for the success of the temporary traffic routes re-ordering during the convention period.