23 June 2018

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Many Nigerians Still Believe Chibok Abduction Is Conspiracy Theory, Says Shettima

Photo: Screenshot/CNN
A group of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram (file photo).
By Kanayo Umeh

Abuja — Governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima has said many Nigerians still believe that the Chibok schoolgirls' abduction of April 14, 2014, is conspiracy theory cooked up to embarrass former president, Goodluck Jonathan.

The governor, who disclosed this yesterday in Abuja at a seminar organised by the Institute for Security Studies for the participants of Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC), which also had present, governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel and his Kano State counterpart, Abdulahi Ganduje, Shettima lamented that many Nigerians were made to believe that key politicians in the then opposition APC, arranged the abduction mainly to force President Jonathan and the PDP out of office.

He said although President Jonathan, in May 2014, constituted an investigative panel to unravel the circumstances surrounding the abduction, the report was never made public. Shettima cautioned politicians to learn lessons on the need to separate politics from issues of security.

In his presentation, titled, National Security and the Challenges of Contemporary Governance, the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Abubakar Rasheed, urged the federal government to make all the border towns in the country the first line in Nigerian's security architecture and stressed the need for security institutions to be funded adequately. He stated that many Nigerians see national security as a responsibility of government alone because they are alienated from the state.

