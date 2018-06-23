Kenya: Street Couple in Gikomba Wedding Procession Have Always Hanged Out Together

On Tuesday afternoon, traders and shoppers at Nairobi's Gikomba market were treated to an 'unusual' spectacle of a wedding procession of two newly-weds.

But the two were not your 'ordinary' newly weds; they were street children. The couple, fully dressed in a gown and suit, matched on the street accompanied by dozens of street children celebrating their wedding day.

Sammy Njuguna, an electrician based in Gikomba took a video of the auspicious occasion that has since gone viral.

His brother Dokta Rufas uploaded the video on Facebook and it was shared by over 200 users who marveled at the moment.

Njuguna has since exclusively revealed to Nairobi News that the couple always hangs out in Gikomba.

"They are always here in Gikomba but we never knew the two were a couple. We don't even know where they got the gown and suit. When I saw them walking as the others cheered them on I just took a video and shared with my brother," he said.

The street groom had a Mohawk haircut and together with his girl were all smiles as their friends celebrated them.

The couple posed for some photos from bystanders as the bride kept her face beneath the white wedding veil.

Their friends played page boys lifting the gown's tail as she walked around Gikomba on her wedding day.

Some of the street children held on their bottles of glue as they followed the wedding procession.

Nairobi News is tracking down the couple for more insight on if indeed they now live as man and wife.