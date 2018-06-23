23 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Street Couple in Gikomba Wedding Procession Have Always Hanged Out Together

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Evelyne Musambi

On Tuesday afternoon, traders and shoppers at Nairobi's Gikomba market were treated to an 'unusual' spectacle of a wedding procession of two newly-weds.

But the two were not your 'ordinary' newly weds; they were street children. The couple, fully dressed in a gown and suit, matched on the street accompanied by dozens of street children celebrating their wedding day.

Sammy Njuguna, an electrician based in Gikomba took a video of the auspicious occasion that has since gone viral.

His brother Dokta Rufas uploaded the video on Facebook and it was shared by over 200 users who marveled at the moment.

Njuguna has since exclusively revealed to Nairobi News that the couple always hangs out in Gikomba.

"They are always here in Gikomba but we never knew the two were a couple. We don't even know where they got the gown and suit. When I saw them walking as the others cheered them on I just took a video and shared with my brother," he said.

The street groom had a Mohawk haircut and together with his girl were all smiles as their friends celebrated them.

The couple posed for some photos from bystanders as the bride kept her face beneath the white wedding veil.

Their friends played page boys lifting the gown's tail as she walked around Gikomba on her wedding day.

Some of the street children held on their bottles of glue as they followed the wedding procession.

Nairobi News is tracking down the couple for more insight on if indeed they now live as man and wife.

Kenya

Ruto Tells of Plot to Derail His 2022 Bid

Deputy President William Ruto Friday told of a plot to undermine his 2022 presidential bid. Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.