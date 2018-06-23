23 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Bobrisky Rocks Thong Bikini

Controversial cross-dresser, Bobrisky is again in the news, and this time, he shared photos of himself rocking bikini thongs.

This was gathered after he took to his Instagram page to post photos of himself flaunting his assets. It was gathered that the photos were a marketing strategy for a brand.

Recall that Bobrisky whose real name is Idris Okuneye is known for his somewhat crazy personalty and his cravings for feminine features and lifestyle. His personalty on social media could be described as enviable, as he commands a huge social media presence.

