Following the huge success of 'Ma Lo', and their decision to remain best friends off and on the stage, singers Wizkid and Tiwa Savage have revealed plans to release another joint single.

Wizkid took to his Twitter handle recently to reveal that he would be collaborating with Tiwa Savage in a new song.

Their fans are, however, wondering if the besties this time would be dropping a club banger or a mushy love song like what they have been displaying on stage.