23 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Eight Injured in ED Assassination Attempt

By Tendai Mugabe

Bulawayo — At least eight people including Vice President Kembo Mohadi and Zanu-PF national chairman Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri were injured following an explosion at White City Sports Stadium where President Mnangagwa was addressing a rally.

Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba told the Herald that most of the injured people have been attended to and discharged.

“Vice President Mohadi is nursing some leg injuries but he is in good spirit,” he said.

“Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri is still in a state of shock and she had some injuries around her chest. National commissar Gen Rugeje had some shrapnel in his arm but he has been attended to and discharged.

"Mai Chiwenga had some lacerations on her face as she tried to rescue one of her aides who had shrapnel in her stomach.

“VP Chiwenga had slight bruises on his face but he is fine. Four security personnel and some chiefs were also injured so all in all we are talking of 8 or 9 people who have been injured,” said Mr Charamba.

