Nigeria: Children's Theatre Festival to Hold in Abuja

A children's theatre festival aimed at giving a platform for children to use their creative skills as a tool for advocacy, through theatre and drama is set to hold in Abuja.

The event, which is set to hold from June 27 to 30 at the National Centre for Women's Development, Abuja is organized by Playback Nigeria, an art-based organization dedicated to using interactive arts for psychosocial support, community interaction, enhancement, development, education and capacity building.

Established three years ago, Playback Nigeria has implemented interventions in over 13 states in Nigeria with significant impact in the North-east rendering psychosocial support to thousands of children affected by the insurgency and their caregivers through art-based initiatives.