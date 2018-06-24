Photo: The Herald

Health and Child Care Minister David Parirenyatwa.

The mysterious blast which rocked White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday left 41 people injured, health and child care minister David Parirenyatwa has revealed.

The as yet unexplained explosion occurred just after President Emmerson Mnangagwa had finished addressing a campaign rally at the venue.

The Zanu PF leader escaped unhurt but his two deputies - Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga - were among the injured.

Also among the VIP injured list was Chiwenga's wife, Mary, cabinet minister Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri and Zanu PF national commissar Englebert Rugeje.

Health minister Parirenyatwa told State media that some of the injured would require "serious surgery".

Most of the wounded were admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital, United Bulawayo Hospitals and Mater Dei Hospital.

"We have 25 people at Mpilo, 12 at Mater Dei and four at UBH, giving us a total of 41 who have so far approached our health institutions complaining of injuries," the minister told state media.

"Some had, however, previously gone home and later discovered that they wanted to be assisted and are coming in. We will therefore have a consolidated figure (today) but so far that is the figure we have. We have no fatalities so far."

He added; "Some (of the injured) require serious surgery and I think these are the ones who were close to where the blast occurred, but some are not serious. Some can be treated and discharged."

President Mnangagwa visited the injured at hospitals where they were admitted.

"The President visited everyone, including some chiefs, and security personnel who were being treated at the hospital. Investigations are underway, and the nation will be kept abreast of relevant developments," presidential spokesman George Charamba told the Sunday Mail.

Vice-President Mohadi is unbowed despite his injuries, he is in high spirits.

"Minister Muchunguri-Kashiri has some chest injuries but we are told she is stable, and vaRugeje, the ruling party National Political Commissar, had shrapnel enter his left arm but he has been treated and has been discharged."