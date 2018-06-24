23 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Four Killed, Five Wounded in Vosloorus Shooting

Gauteng police have launched a manhunt for a group of armed men who killed four people after opening fire at a men's hostel in Vosloosrus, Ekurhuleni on Friday evening.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said five others were wounded and admitted to hospital. Their condition was not immediately known.

"All victims are male and their identities have been confirmed."

She said they were still trying to establish the motive for the murders. Peters urged anyone with information about the incident to contact the nearest police station or crime stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

