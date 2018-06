Nine security officials including the deputy commissioner of Addis Ababa Police Commission have been detained in relation to the Saturday June 23, 2018 bomb explosion at the rally held in Addis Ababa in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD).

According to Amir Aman's (MD) Facebook page, 154 people have been injured as a result of the explosion and one individual has died.

Prime Minister Abiy has paid a visit to the injured who are being attended to in different hospitals.