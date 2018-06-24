23 June 2018

African Union (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Statement of the Chairperson of the Commission on Today's Attack in Addis Ababa

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learned with shock and dismay of the attack that took place today during a peaceful rally in Addis Ababa in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's reform agenda. He strongly condemns this cowardly attack against civilians at a peaceful rally under the banner of peace and reconciliation.

Chairperson Faki extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims who lost and their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

Chairperson Faki further expresses the African Union's full solidarity with the people and Government of Ethiopia and reiterates the African Union's unwavering support to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Government's remarkable efforts to forge unity, reconciliation, peace and democracy for all Ethiopians.

Ebba Kalondo

Spokesperson to the Chairperson

African Union Commission

Addis Abeba

Mobile: +251911510512

Twitter: @EbbaKalondo

@AUC_MoussaFaki

Ethiopia

Security Officials Detained After Rally 'Bomb Explosion'

Nine security officials including the deputy commissioner of Addis Ababa Police Commission have been detained in… Read more »

Read the original article on African Union.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 African Union. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.