The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has learned with shock and dismay of the attack that took place today during a peaceful rally in Addis Ababa in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's reform agenda. He strongly condemns this cowardly attack against civilians at a peaceful rally under the banner of peace and reconciliation.

Chairperson Faki extends his sincere condolences to the families of the victims who lost and their lives and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

Chairperson Faki further expresses the African Union's full solidarity with the people and Government of Ethiopia and reiterates the African Union's unwavering support to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his Government's remarkable efforts to forge unity, reconciliation, peace and democracy for all Ethiopians.

