24 June 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: No Casualties as Car Bomb Goes Off in Mogadishu

A car laden with explosives went off on Saturday night near the statue of Sayidka in Mogadishu, the Somali capital, but no casualties were reported.

Confirming the incident to Radio Shabelle, Mohamed Abdi, a witness said the bomb exploded in the area shortly after the driver got off the car.

"A Somali security force officer has escaped unhurt from an IED fitted into his private car which went off at Sayidka vicinity. No casualties have been reported so far" said Abdi.

No group claimed the responsibility of the attack but Al-Shabaab had been carrying out attacks against Somali government and AU troops in Somalia.

Al-Shabab has carried out a series of deadly attacks in Somalia over the past years to try to overthrow the government.

The group has been pushed out of Mogadishu and other major cities by government and African Union troops but continues to carry out attacks in Mogadishu.

