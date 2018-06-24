Kenya: Lazy Officers Will Be Sacked, Warns Kirinyaga Governor

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has put on notice underperforming county executives saying she will not allow laxity.

Speaking during an induction course for the executives, the governor intimated at sacking the executives who will register dismal performance in their respective dockets.

She observed that the county is in the mood for development and the executive members must be ready to meet high expectations that the public has placed on the county government.

She directed the executives to be complying with summons from county assembly committees whenever clarifications on projects are sought.

OFFER SOLUTIONS

"The people of Kirinyaga gave us a job to offer solutions to the problems they have been facing over the years. It is imperative, therefore, [that we] channel our collective effort towards the realisation of our vision for a better and economically stable county," said the governor.

The induction was also attended by Deputy Governor Peter Ndambiri and members of county assembly led by Speaker David Gathanda and Majority Leader James Murango.

Governor Waiguru called on the executives to work towards the betterment of the lives of the people of Kirinyaga through the implementation of the Mountain Cities Blueprint policy which seeks to improve agriculture, health, industrialisation and tourism sectors.

FOCUS

"Our focus is to create jobs for the youth, improve agricultural production through the adoption of modern practices, increase returns from the sale of agricultural produce, upgrade our infrastructure network and improve living standards for the residents," said Ms Waiguru.

"Serving in this county government is a privilege and we owe it to the people of Kirinyaga, who have confidence in our ability, to deliver. There is therefore no excuse for failure," she added.

She also challenged the executives and the county assembly to work together to improve the living standards of the people of Kirinyaga.

IMPROVE LIVES

"Time for politics will come but for now we need to work for the betterment of our people. Our focus should be to improve the lives of every man, woman and youth in the county," she said.

She underscored the need for the executive committee and the county assembly to work together without disputes.

"We have already released Sh70 million for bursary, a significant increase in allocation from past years, to ensure more students can access education. We released Sh300 million Ward Development Fund in the 2017/18 financial year with every ward getting Sh15 million for development at the grassroots. This is in line with our desire to ensure equal distribution of resources and projects across the county," explained the governor.