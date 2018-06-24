24 June 2018

Tanzania: President Shein Swears in Electoral Commission Members

Zanzibar President Ali Mohamed Shein.

President Ali Mohamed Shein on Friday swore-in seven of the newly appointed members of the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) and its chairman in a ceremony held in the Isles State House.

Cabinet Ministers led by Second Vice-President Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi, Chief Justice Omar Makungu, Attorney General (AG) Mr Said Hassan Said, Speaker of the House Mr Zubeir Ali Maulid, and Chief Secretary Dr Abdulhamid Yahya Mzee witnessed the swearing-in ceremony.

The body's members are its Chairperson, Chief Justice (retired) Mr Hamid Mahmoud Hamid, Mr Mabruki Jabu Makame, Mr Feteh Saad Mgeni, Mr Makame Juma Pandu, Dr Kombo Khamis Hassan, High Court Judge Khamis Ramadhan Abdalla, and Ms Jokha Khamis Makame.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the new ZEC chairman who replaces Jecha Salim Jecha whose term ended in April promised to work diligently as he has enough experience working as the deputy chairperson of the union 'National Electoral Commission (NEC).

Other members of the Commission also promised to do the best for ZEC and the country which is still undergoing silent division between the ruling party and the main opposition Civic United Front (CUF), which has refused to recognise the 2016 repeat general elections.

ZEC comprises of the chairperson, two members from the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM), a Judge, and two people from the opposition parties, most of whom have praised Dr Shein for consulting them before selecting members of the commission.

