Maize growers in the country and their colleagues in Sub-Saharan Africa may now afford a smile in the wake of good news that Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has dished out 24.6 million US dollars (over 50bn/) to commercialise insect-resistant and drought-tolerant maize seed.

The grant has been channelled through African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF), tasking the foundation with the responsibility to make new drought-tolerant and insectresistant maize hybrids available to farmers in the region.

This might bring a sigh of relief to maize farmers in the country who have been facing a number of challenges in the production of the crop, including pests and drought.

The new maize hybrids (branded as TELA maize) have been enhanced through biotechnology to improve their drought tolerance and ability to resist attacks by insects.

The seeds have been tested in field trials in Mozambique, Kenya, Tanzania, South Africa and Uganda, and shown increased drought tolerance, excellent protection against stem borers, and partial but significant protection against the newest menace, Fall Armyworm.

The TELA hybrids are yielding on average 30 per cent more than conventional hybrids. When insect attacks are intense, the new hybrids yield 50 per cent more.

The African Agricultural Technology Foundation (AATF) has been