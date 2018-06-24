24 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Forget Wanyama's Jersey for Baba, His Sh20k T-Shirt Was the Real Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Raila Odinga/Facebook
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.
By Thomas Matiko

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has officially joined the league of stylish footballers who roll expensively.

Wanyama seems to be following in the footsteps of retired legendary English football icon David Beckham, who hardly goes wrong when it comes to fashion.

And just like the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Wanyama also seems to have a taste for expensive designer clothes.

PRICEY TAG

Early this week, when he paid a courtesy call on Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, in Nairobi, Wanyama showed up in a stylish t-shirt designed by the Milan based Marcelo Burlon clothing line.

Marcelo Burlon's collection is famous for its intricate prints, bold patterns and cutting-edge street wear designs.

An online search by Nairobi News has established that Wanyama's t-shirt comes at a pricey tag of Sh20,431.

Last month, during an event where he was unveiled as DSTV 2018 Fifa World Cup ambassador, Wanyama was clad in a different t-shirt of the same designer.

One can only imagine that he has an collection of these designers t-shirts.

Kenya

State Agencies Under Scrutiny Over Fake Goods

The seizures and eventual destruction of contraband goods worth Sh1.2 billion this week should illustrate Kenya's… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.