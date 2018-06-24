Photo: Raila Odinga/Facebook

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga with Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama.

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has officially joined the league of stylish footballers who roll expensively.

Wanyama seems to be following in the footsteps of retired legendary English football icon David Beckham, who hardly goes wrong when it comes to fashion.

And just like the former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder Wanyama also seems to have a taste for expensive designer clothes.

PRICEY TAG

Early this week, when he paid a courtesy call on Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, in Nairobi, Wanyama showed up in a stylish t-shirt designed by the Milan based Marcelo Burlon clothing line.

Marcelo Burlon's collection is famous for its intricate prints, bold patterns and cutting-edge street wear designs.

An online search by Nairobi News has established that Wanyama's t-shirt comes at a pricey tag of Sh20,431.

Last month, during an event where he was unveiled as DSTV 2018 Fifa World Cup ambassador, Wanyama was clad in a different t-shirt of the same designer.

One can only imagine that he has an collection of these designers t-shirts.