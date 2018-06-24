24 June 2018

Zimbabwe Standard (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa Condemns Attack on ED

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa yesterday led the condemnation of the blast at a rally addressed by President Emmerson Mnangwa where nine people, including government officials, were injured yesterday.

Chamisa said violence had no place in Zimbabwean politics as people took to social media to condemn the alleged attempt on the president's life.

"Terrible events at White City stadium," he tweeted. "Our prayers go out to the injured and we hope no lives have be lost.

"Violence must have no place in our politics. May God bless and protect the country we all love."

Former Education minister David Coltart also condemned the blast, saying he was grateful the president survived.

"I am deeply shocked to hear about the explosion at President Mnangagwa's rally in Bulawayo and grateful he survived," he tweeted.

"This must be condemned by all patriotic Zimbabweans. We must bring the cycle of violence to an end. My condolences are extended to all those affected by this."

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society (ZRCS) said it had joined other emergency response units that rendered first aid to the injured before ferrying them to hospitals.

"Our first aid action teams who had been deployed to provide first aid coverage as the norm for such big gatherings responded immediately, providing first aid and transferring the wounded to nearby hospitals," said Maxwell Phiri, the ZRCS secretary general.

He praised the commitment of Red Cross personnel who assisted people injured during the incident, saluting their dedication and bravery, which he described as inspiring.

