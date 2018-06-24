24 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Condemns Attack on Ethiopian PM Ahmed's Rally in Addis

Tagged:

Related Topics

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned as cowardly and outrageous an attack in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa which killed one person and left dozens injured.

President Kenyatta offered his deepest condolences and solidarity to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, saying Kenya stood with Ethiopia during this time.

"We stand with you, Prime Minister, and the people of Ethiopia against these cowardly people," the President said.

"We will never bow to those who carry out these heinous acts," President Kenyatta added.

The President further noted that the character of our two nations is bound by a timeless bond of friendship that the perverse ideologues of extremist networks can never break.

Kenya

State Agencies Under Scrutiny Over Fake Goods

The seizures and eventual destruction of contraband goods worth Sh1.2 billion this week should illustrate Kenya's… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.