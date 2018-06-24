Kenya: President Kenyatta Condemns Attack on Ethiopian PM Ahmed's Rally in Addis

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned as cowardly and outrageous an attack in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa which killed one person and left dozens injured.

President Kenyatta offered his deepest condolences and solidarity to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, saying Kenya stood with Ethiopia during this time.

"We stand with you, Prime Minister, and the people of Ethiopia against these cowardly people," the President said.

"We will never bow to those who carry out these heinous acts," President Kenyatta added.

The President further noted that the character of our two nations is bound by a timeless bond of friendship that the perverse ideologues of extremist networks can never break.