Nigeria: Growing Up Was Hell - DJ Icecream

After the successful release of his debut single, 'Icecream' under the ICEB Entertainment imprint, Nigerian-born China-based Disc Jockey turned singer, Ojo Kolade James, aka DJ Icecream, is fully prepared to return to his home country to pursue his music-making craft in ull force.

In a chat with Potpourri, the International Trade and Economics graduate of Bohai University Liaoning Province, Jinzhou China, shared his reasons for returning to Nigeria to promote his music.

"I'm working on something big with a big artiste in Nigeria and for me to do this I need to return to my home country to achieve it. Speaking further, he recounted his sour story of suffering before stardom. According to him, suffering in the hands of his aunt after the loss of his mom at a tender age paved the way for him.

"My growing up was like hell. I lost my mother in 1997 when I was just 10-years old. I come from a polygamous family where my mum was the second wife of my father. She gave birth to nine children and I'm the 7th. My aunty promised to fend for me when my mom died but she never did."

"Every month, my uncle who worked at the CBN came home to give her money for my upkeep but she never gave me a kobo. Instead she forced me to hawk cooked food in the morning before I go to school. When I come back from school she would force me to hawk pounded yam and soup again. Somehow, that was the beginning of my rise to fame because my dad was forced to come and take me away to stay with him after some of my relatives found out and told him that my aunty was maltreating me. After which everything began to fall into place for me", he said.