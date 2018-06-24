23 June 2018

Kenya Presidency (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta Condemns Violent Attack in Zimbabwe

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the brazen and heinous attack on a ZANU-PF rally addressed by President Emerson Mnangagwa in which several people were injured including Zimbabwe's First Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Second Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

President Kenyatta offered his message of goodwill to the President and the people of Zimbabwe and termed the attack as an affront on democracy by misguided elements out to subvert the free will of the peace loving people of the Southern Africa nation.

"As a long standing friend of Zimbabwe, Kenya sends its message of goodwill to President Emerson Mnangagwa and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and urges restraint during the campaign and electioneering period because political competition should not fracture Zimbabweans but should be a measure to deepen their democratic credentials," the President notes.

The President further warned against the use premeditated violence as a tool for political canvasing.

"As I condemn the attack unreservedly, I also call against the use of violence as a tool for intimidating citizens from exercising their political choices," notes President Kenyatta.

Kenya

State Agencies Under Scrutiny Over Fake Goods

The seizures and eventual destruction of contraband goods worth Sh1.2 billion this week should illustrate Kenya's… Read more »

Read the original article on Kenya Presidency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Kenya Presidency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.