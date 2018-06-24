Kenya: President Kenyatta Condemns Violent Attack in Zimbabwe

press release

President Uhuru Kenyatta has condemned the brazen and heinous attack on a ZANU-PF rally addressed by President Emerson Mnangagwa in which several people were injured including Zimbabwe's First Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Second Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

President Kenyatta offered his message of goodwill to the President and the people of Zimbabwe and termed the attack as an affront on democracy by misguided elements out to subvert the free will of the peace loving people of the Southern Africa nation.

"As a long standing friend of Zimbabwe, Kenya sends its message of goodwill to President Emerson Mnangagwa and the people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and urges restraint during the campaign and electioneering period because political competition should not fracture Zimbabweans but should be a measure to deepen their democratic credentials," the President notes.

The President further warned against the use premeditated violence as a tool for political canvasing.

"As I condemn the attack unreservedly, I also call against the use of violence as a tool for intimidating citizens from exercising their political choices," notes President Kenyatta.