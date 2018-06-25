Photo: @nelsonchamisa/Twitter

The rally at Kadoma on June 25, 2018.

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has sensationally claimed the existence of an axis of evil involving the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Zanu PF and his former colleague turned rival Thokozani Khupe.

Khupe, who now leads a faction of the MDC-T, is one of 23 presidential candidates in the July 30 election.

She has been represented in the legal fight with Chamisa in the aftermath of founding president Morgan Tsvangirai's death in February this year by another opposition leader Lovemore Madhuku of the NCA who Chamisa said was also in the sinister plot.

"It is impossible that (NCA leader Lovemore) Madhuku is Khupe's lawyer to fight Chamisa just for the sake of it. It is a plan that we know is being handled by Zec to give Zanu PF an advantage.

"We will not allow it, they stole elections before but it will not happen again Zec should not have allowed Khupe to register as a candidate for the MDC-T after us," charged Chamisa.

He was addressing party supporters in Kadoma, Sunday.

With both Chamisa and Khupe using the open palm symbol albeit with different pictures in the centre the former warned his supporters against confusion.

"Be careful there is a ghost open palm in the election, look out for your candidate and make sure," said Chamisa. "(Zec chair-person Priscilla) Chigumba you must listen to what Zimbabweans want."

If they continue we will call for a national shutdown. We will bring this country to a standstill and if I make the call nobody will move until we get what we want. If they don't want dialogue we will take action," said Chamisa.

"We have told Sadc, the whole world, the U.S. and Europe all know we want free and fair elections."

Chamisa said a free and fair election will result in his victory alone.

"It will be a miracle for Zanu PF to survive this election. I know that if I don't win then it is not a free and fair election.

"The bullet must be guided by the ballot. Politics must be controlled by the people and politics must control the gun. It is an anomaly in our politics that we must correct and we will," he said.

He accused the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association leadership of "selling out to Zanu PF."

"We worked with the war veterans leadership and they spent so much time at (former party leader Morgan) Tsvangirai's house as we worked together to remove the evil spirit (former President Robert Mugabe). But once the army took over they sold out. So our people are aware of the likes of (war veterans secretary general Victor) Matemadanda," said Chamisa.

Most of the senior leaders of the war veterans were expelled by Mugabe from Zanu PF, while some were charged with various offences at the height of the intriguing power struggle that culminated in the military coup last November.

Mugabe was forced out and Mnangagwa took charge in a dramatic two week period that began with his sacking on November 6 and the military intervention a week later.

Zimbabweans will head to the polls on July 30 in general elections that could make or break the country.