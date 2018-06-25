Kenya: The One 'Obvious' Thing Kenyans Want Keri Hilson to Bring Them From America

American R&B star Keri Hilson will be visiting Kenya on August 3, 2018 for a performance and charity work under her TheKeriHilson Foundation.

The two-time Grammy nominee has already confirmed her forthcoming tour on her official Twitter handle.

"Nairobi, Kenya. I'm comin your way on August 3. I'll be performing and doing some work there with TheKeriHilsonFoundation" she tweeted on Friday.

Word on the street has it that she will be performing at the KICC, Nairobi alongside Man's Not Hot hitmaker Big Shaq among other 6 international artistes in an event dubbed The Terminal Music Weekend.

CONTAMINATED SUGAR

Well, news of Hilson's visit has been received with excitement from her Kenyan fans who have asked her to bring them just one thing - sugar!

Typical of Kenyans on Twitter, this is obviously their witty way of making a little issue of the contaminated sugar which has reportedly found its way into the country.

Here are some of their comments regarding Hilson's forthcoming tour of Kenya:

Shosho Light: @KeriHilson come with sugar

Adam Maina: She's enough sugar

Dru: Yes!! Akuje na su-keri

Nezzy1: Sukari ilete sukari ingine

Frank Ubegi: Lazima uambie wageni shida tunazo.