25 June 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Minister Grateful Mrs ED Not Humiliating Aides Like 'Destructive' Grace

Photo: The Herald
Kazembe Kazembe
By Staff Reporter

SPORTS minister and Zanu PF Mashonaland Central provincial chairman Kazembe Kazembe at the weekend mocked the former first lady Grace Mugabe whom he said was "destructive" and praised Auxillia Mnangagwa for "being different".

Kazembe was in September last year, at a Zanu PF rally in Chipadze Stadium Bindura, dressed down by Grace.

The Sports minister, according to Grace who was addressing a Youth interface rally then, was part of the now President Emerson Mnagagwa's Lacoste faction which was then fighting to succeed the former President Robert Mugabe.

Kazembe was the vice chairperson of Zanu PF Mashonaland Central and assistant to the party's former national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere's brother Dickson Mafios.

Grace publicly humiliated Kazembe and warned him against attacking Kasukuwere; she also accused him of being presumptuous in trying to replace Mafios as the chairperson.

Introducing Mrs Mnangagwa who was the guest speaker at a sporting gala she held in Mabvuku on Saturday, Kazembe praised the First Lady for being "different" from Grace.

"Since you became the first lady of this nation you never said Kazembe Kazembe come forward," he said referring to the Bindura incident.

"You have always been busy uniting the nation and taking care of the under privileged and this makes you a real mother of the nation," he said.

At the event the first lady joined scores of Mabvuku residents who were engaged in different sporting activities which included athletics, netball and boxing which Kazembe organised.

