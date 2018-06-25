Nigeria: Ruling Party Gets New Leaders

Photo: Premium Times

APC National Convention at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

Nigeria's ruling party, APC, has a new set of leaders.

Some of the new National Working Committee (NWC) members are returning to office while many are occupying their seats for the first time; after their election.

The chairman of the APC convention committee, Abubakar Badaru, announced the results and elected officials on Sunday evening at the convention.

Adams Oshiomhole, who was elected unopposed, is the new national chairman of the ruling party.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former Edo State governor, takes over from John Odigie-Oyegun.

The party's national secretary, Mai Mala Buni, returns to his office.

All the new NWC members were inaugurated on Sunday at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the convention.

Below are the names of the newly elected officials.

Nduka Ayongo - ex-officio south-south

Aminu Tumnaga- zonal woman leader

Blessing Onuhua- zonal woman leader south-east

David Okumba - zonal secretary south-south

Zuera Bakare- zonal woman leader north-west

John Uwede - zonal secretary south-east

Timothy Amah- zonal organising secretary south-east

Femi Ibedeyi - zonal organising secretary south-west

Ade Fadileri - zonal organising secretary south-south

Shuaibu Abdulrahman - zonal organising secretary north-east

Gabriel Osuori - zonal youth leader south-south

Onyeka Osimeka- zonal youth leader south-east

Laoke Olanrewaju - zonal youth leader south-west

Abubakar Sa'adu - zonal youth leader north-west

Kasim Bello Maigari - zonal youth leader north-east

Afeez Bolaji - deputy national youth leader

Abubakar Shuaib- national youth leader

Onye - deputy national woman leader

Salamatu Umar - national woman leader

George Mohgalu- national auditor

Bolaji Abdullahi - national publicity secretary

Sunday Chukuma- deputy national financial secretary

Adamu Fanda- national treasurer

Ado Oguta - deputy legal adviser

Hillary Ekpe- national vice-chairman south-south

Emmanuel Omachukwu - national vice-chairman south-east

National vice chairman north west- Inuwa Abdulkadir

Deputy national auditor- Isah Mabuchu

Deputy national secretary - Victor

National vice chairman northeast- Mustapha Salisu.

Deputy national chairman north- Lawal Shuaibu

National Organising Secretary - Emma Ebediro