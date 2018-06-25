Nigeria: Ruling Party Gets New Leaders

Nigeria's ruling party, APC, has a new set of leaders.
Some of the new National Working Committee (NWC) members are returning to office while many are occupying their seats for the first time; after their election.
The chairman of the APC convention committee, Abubakar Badaru, announced the results and elected officials on Sunday evening at the convention.
Adams Oshiomhole, who was elected unopposed, is the new national chairman of the ruling party.
Mr Oshiomhole, a former Edo State governor, takes over from John Odigie-Oyegun.
The party's national secretary, Mai Mala Buni, returns to his office.
All the new NWC members were inaugurated on Sunday at the Eagle Square, Abuja, venue of the convention.
Below are the names of the newly elected officials.
Nduka Ayongo - ex-officio south-south
Aminu Tumnaga- zonal woman leader
Blessing Onuhua- zonal woman leader south-east
David Okumba - zonal secretary south-south
Zuera Bakare- zonal woman leader north-west
John Uwede - zonal secretary south-east
Timothy Amah- zonal organising secretary south-east
Femi Ibedeyi - zonal organising secretary south-west
Ade Fadileri - zonal organising secretary south-south
Shuaibu Abdulrahman - zonal organising secretary north-east
Gabriel Osuori - zonal youth leader south-south
Onyeka Osimeka- zonal youth leader south-east
Laoke Olanrewaju - zonal youth leader south-west
Abubakar Sa'adu - zonal youth leader north-west
Kasim Bello Maigari - zonal youth leader north-east
Afeez Bolaji - deputy national youth leader
Abubakar Shuaib- national youth leader
Onye - deputy national woman leader
Salamatu Umar - national woman leader
George Mohgalu- national auditor
Bolaji Abdullahi - national publicity secretary
Sunday Chukuma- deputy national financial secretary
Adamu Fanda- national treasurer
Ado Oguta - deputy legal adviser
Hillary Ekpe- national vice-chairman south-south
Emmanuel Omachukwu - national vice-chairman south-east
National vice chairman north west- Inuwa Abdulkadir
Deputy national auditor- Isah Mabuchu
Deputy national secretary - Victor
National vice chairman northeast- Mustapha Salisu.
Deputy national chairman north- Lawal Shuaibu
National Organising Secretary - Emma Ebediro