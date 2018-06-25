Kenya: Principals - Drugs, Alcohol, Noise the Greatest Threat to School Security

Lack of parental support, drug abuse and proliferation of entertainment places, including bars, are the biggest challenges to school security in Kenya.

Schools with both boarding and day scholars also face special challenges.

In Homa Bay County, for instance, security officials have begun a crackdown on illegal joints where alcohol is sold next to learning institutions.

This comes days after investigations were launched into an incident where a man attempted to enter a dormitory at Rusinga Girls Secondary School.

BAR LICENSING

County Commissioner Irungu Macharia blamed non-licensed joints next to schools for insecurity. "We have started operations to close illegal alcohol dens near schools," he said.

However, security officials have clashed with the county government over licensing of entertainment joints.

Homa Bay County police commander Marius Tum wants the liquor licensing team to review all licenses issued to business operators dealing in alcohol.

"Some licensed traders licensed to sell alcohol do not merit it. We want the county government to streamline its liquor licensing unit," said Mr Tum.

The chairperson of Homa Bay County Traders Association, Mr Jack Nyambega, said it was wrong to issue permits to bars and clubs next to schools. He blamed this on lack of coordination between the county officials and the traders organisations.

BUS STATION

The situation is no different in Kisumu, where a number of schools have experienced various security issues. Most affected are schools in the Central Business District, including Kisumu Girls, Kisumu Boy, Lions and Highway Secondary schools.

Some of these schools are located close to business premises and social joints.

For instance, Kisumu Boys and Girls are situated a few meters from the main bus station and various business premises, some right next to the perimeter walls.

Traders sell all kinds of goods, including khat (miraa) which is consumed by touts at the bus park.

In a recent interview, Kisumu Day Secondary School Principal Daniel Mwaturo said monitoring discipline and security is hard, especially in mixed day and boarding schools.

ILLICIT BREWS

He said mixing day students with boarders poses unique challenges, as the two are structured differently.

"You never know what day scholars could be engaged in between school and home. Monitoring discipline is a big challenge to the school management," said the principal.

Schools in Kakamega face similar challenges.

Drug abuse and night music top the list of challenges facing major schools, with teachers appealing to security agencies to help them contain the vice.

At Kakamega High School, the administration is struggling to stop infiltration of illicit brews and drugs from neighbouring shops.

"There is a shop selling cheap second generation liquor. Students sneak out and buy alcohol," said principal Gerald Orina. He said the school fence is porous.

BODA BODAS

On April 14 this year, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed expressed dismay about the fence, saying the government would fund the erection of a perimeter wall to deter illegal trade.

Mr Orina said the school is facing interference and incitement "from the outside world", resulting in lawlessness, indiscipline and theft incidents.

He said some boda boda operators collude with students on drug abuse and illicit brews, but this had now been contained.

"There was a specific spot where students would put money and boda boda operators would pick it and buy drugs and alcohol for the students, dropping the contraband at the very same spot," he said.

He also blamed parents for failing in their responsibilities and giving children too much freedom.

NO ACTION

Meanwhile, Principals in Nyamira and Kisii counties have asked the government improve security in schools.

At Masaba High School in Keroka, for example, two bars are just metres away from the gate.

One of the establishments is run by a former teacher who has turned a deaf ear to pleas by the administration to move it.

"We have reported the matter to the authorities but no action has been taken against the bar its owner," said a teacher who did not wish to be named.

The private school relies on two guards for the safety of its more than 80 learners.

FIX PROBLEMS

At Ichuni Girls Secondary School in Masaba South Sub-County, the perimeter wall is incomplete.

The county school has more than 1,000 students, according to the principal, Ms Lucy Abidha.

"I am barely five months old in this school but plans are in the pipeline to fix some of the problems," Ms Abidha said.

Some months ago, a mentally challenged teen jumped over the wall into the compound at night, scaring students.

Recently, a Form Three student jumped over the fence and disappeared into the village. She is yet to be found.

MIDDLE OF TOWN

Migori Boys Secondary School is surrounded by residential houses, shops, markets and other businesses. Students sneak in almost at will.

The administration says it is making arrangements to put up a wall around the school.

"As a school in the middle of a town, we face many problems," a teacher told the Nation.

Migori County Secondary Schools Heads Association chairman Jacob Mbogo asked principals to do all they can to ensure security of the learners.

"We are going to carry out a security assessment in schools soon. Education authorities should help us make schools safe and improve learning conditions," the Kanyawanga Boys High School headteacher said.

Mr Mbogo said the recent Moi Girls School incident was a wake-up call to education players.

COMMUNITIES

"Town schools face many challenges. We must remain vigilant and know the activities of communities around schools," Mr Mbogo added.

Kisii County Education Board chairman Henry Onderi asked communities surrounding schools to ensure the safety of students.

During a prize-giving ceremony at Nyagichence High School, Dr Onderi said the community plays a big role in ensuring a school succeeds in academics and extra-curricular activities.

"The community and the school must have a good relationship for the benefit of learners," he said.

"The days of sex pests in schools are numbered."

Reported by Rushdie Oudia, Magati Obebo, Shaban Makokha, Barrack Oduor, Elisha Otieno and Ruth Mbula