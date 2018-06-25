25 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nursery School Teachers to Get Special Training

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ouma Wanzala

All nursery school teachers will be required to undergo training on how to identify children with special needs and disability early enough.

A new policy by the Ministry of Education on pre-primary education says this will enable the teachers to provide a supportive environment so that every child can achieve optimum physical, cognitive, emotional and social development.

"In spite of the commitments enshrined in legal documents, the child's right to protection and care especially in the childcare facilities and pre-primary is hampered by shortage of appropriate play and learning materials, unsafe learning environment, insecurity and distances to pre-primary centres," states the policy.

GUIDANCE

It adds that caregivers and child protection officers have a duty to ensure that every child enjoys their prescribed rights in all settings and are well trained on their various responsibilities.

Speaking during the launch of the policy document in Mombasa on Friday, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed said it will offer guidance to all pre-primary education service providers throughout the country.

"The launch of this policy is a critical step towards laying a firm foundation for the education of our children," Ms Mohamed.

PRE-PRIMARY

She said the policy will ensure children are better prepared for primary school education and formal education in general under the two-year pre-primary education experience.

"The government will establish model early childhood development centres in five counties from which pre-primary education to provide support to pre-primary education providers," said the CS.

She said government's recognition and support for Early Childhood Development had led to increased enrolment in pre-primary schools from 2,710, 830 pupils in 2012 to 3,293,813 in 2017.

The number of teachers trained in early childhood education has also risen from 80,526 in 2012 to 106,938 in 2017, said the minister, noting that overall; more than 80 per cent of the pre-primary teachers had been trained.

REPETITION

The Cabinet secretary said the Ministry will continue supporting county governments, by providing central coordination of early childhood education at the Ministry of Education, incorporation of pre-primary education into basic education structure; and integration of pre-primary education into the competency based curriculum.

She said the Ministry will continue supporting county governments, whose mandate is to provide pre-primary education, in addressing some of the challenges facing

Ms Mohamed said the expected quality pre-primary education programmes that the principles and standards the policy spells out will minimise repetition and dropout rates and improved learning capabilities for the learners.

Kenya

School Visits Barred as Learning Resumes

Parents and other visitors will not be allowed in schools starting today while co-curricular activities have also been… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.