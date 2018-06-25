Nigeria: 'Delays Worsened 2017 Meningitis Outbreak'

Time delays worsened last year's outbreak of cerebrospinal meningitis which killed 877 people across Zamfara, Sokoto and Yobe, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said.

A team of 11 researchers who published a paper on Nigeria's response to the outbreak documented delays in detection and notification of the outbreak, in requesting for vaccines and their arrival from ICG, and in initiating reactive vaccination.

A study of situation reports from rapid response teams showed it took an "average time of three weeks before the outbreaks were detected and notified to NCDC."

Four weeks after receiving notification, an integrated response coordinating centre was set up by NCDC and requests for vaccines were sent to International Coordinating Group (ICG) on vaccine provision, the paper said.

While it took ICG one week to approve the requests, it took an average of two weeks for approximately 41% of requested vaccines to arrive.

On the average, it took nine weeks from the date the epidemic threshold was crossed to commencement of reactive vaccination in the three states, the paper said.

"Our findings suggest that there were delays in 4 critical areas in responding to the outbreak: detection and reporting of early cases of meningitis at state and local government levels, initiating a national coordinating body to respond to the multi-state meningitis outbreaks, requesting for vaccines from ICG and in commencing reactive vaccination campaigns in affected areas," said lead author Assad Hassan, of the Nigeria Field Epidemiology and Laboratory Training Programme.

"Minimising delays in these four areas might help in rapid response to future outbreaks."