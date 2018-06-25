24 June 2018

Kenya: Don't Contribute Corruption Money to the Church, Archbishop Muheria Warns

By John Gathua

Nyeri — The Archbishop of Nyeri Anthony Muheria has called on politicians and business people to avoid contributing money earned through corruption and other dubious means to the church.

Speaking at Consolata Cathedral church in Nyeri, Muheria said its unfortunate that they can't differentiate money contributed whether it has been earned legally or through graft.

"Whoever knows the money and the funds they bring for building the church is money that is blood money or dirty money should not bring it to the church," he stated

"I wish I had a PH test that I could test any money brought to me and see whether this money brought to me is corrupt or not," he noted

