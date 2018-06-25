24 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'These Killings Must Stop', Cele Tells Taxi Bosses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: @@SAPoliceService/Twitter
A meeting in Cape Town on Sunday June 24, 2018 addresses taxi violence in the city.

Police Minister Bheki Cele came down hard on taxi bosses during Sunday's crisis meeting to deal with the complexities of the "route invasions" that could be behind the killing of at least 13 people at ranks in Cape Town.

"Failure to do so means the ranks will close down," said Congress of Democratic Associations spokesperson Besethu Ndungane after the meeting between Cele, his deputy Bongani Mkongi, taxi bosses, Western Cape MECs for safety Dan Plato, and for transport Donald Grant, and the police.

Ndungane said Cele told them that the killings had to stop or he would be forced to take extraordinary measures, but the minister also assured them that the police would deal with anybody who is behind the shootings.

The meeting was held in Cape Town as a response to shootings around Cape Town, especially the shootings in Delft, east of the city, which left 13 people dead.

Last Tuesday, one person was killed at the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton and six injured in a shooting, leading police to cordon the area off and conduct searches, yielding two firearms, and one imitation firearm, and impounding 12 taxis.

Grant has already asked Nzimande to help resolve the city's taxi crisis.

Ndungane said Nzimande's meeting was consultative, and the complexities of the latest upsurge in shootings around taxi ranks was recognised.

Three main causes were identified: alleged regulatory failure, route invasions, and illegal operators.

Factors such as the movement of people by the department of human settlements from Khayelitsha and Gugulethu to Delft, apparently without a proper transport needs assessment in Delft, were noted as one of the factors contributing to "route invasions" by other operators using a regulatory anomaly to gain ground on established routes.

This anomaly was a "proof of operation" period, which is a requirement to establish legitimacy before applying to authorities for an operating licence, the Codeta spokesperson explained.

This created a loophole and enabled "piracy", particularly by operators who have grown up in a particular community and feel entitled to start their own routes without going through the operating regulations in place.

He said the City of Cape Town's MyCiTi initiative had also allegedly oiled some of the conflict by paying taxi operators out for their routes, in exchange for allowing the new buses to drive those routes.

However, some of the operators the city paid out promptly set up new companies with their payouts, contributing to the current difficulties faced by an industry that moves up to 70% of the country's commuter's every day, he explained.

Ndungane added that the history of the taxi industry in South Africa is rooted in the apartheid government's moving of black people from the country's economic hubs.

"It is one of the ills of the past, and we have to correct it," he said.

A spokesperson for Cele said he would provide details soon on the outcome of the meeting.

Source: News24

South Africa

Johannesburg Metro Police Warn of Possible Strike By Taxi Drivers

Johannesburg Metro Police have warned of a possible strike by Alexandra taxi operators on Monday after about 500 taxis… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.