24 June 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Night Fire Razes Hotel Owned By Businessman Whose Wife Was Killed By Police At City Park

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Benson Matheka

A Nairobi hotel belonging to the widower of a woman who was shot dead under unclear circumstances last month caught fire on Saturday night.

Gloria Hotel, located at the junction of Tom Mboya and Ronald Ngala streets, is owned by George Kirubi the husband of Janet Wangui Waiyaki, who was shot dead in a morning police shoot out at Nairobi's City Park last month.

The hotel was under renovation and the cause of the 10pm fire could not be immediately established.

I knew my wife was cheating on me, but I didn't kill her, husband of woman shot at City Park says

The untold story of Janet Waiyaki's shooting at City Park

The building has shops on the ground floor, a night club, restaurant and hotel rooms.

The late Janet's shop Fay Mobile and Accessories, that traded in mobile phones and women's beauty accessories, is situated on the ground floor.

The damage caused by the fire could not be established at once.

Kenya

School Visits Barred as Learning Resumes

Parents and other visitors will not be allowed in schools starting today while co-curricular activities have also been… Read more »

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.