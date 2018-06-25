Kenya: Night Fire Razes Hotel Owned By Businessman Whose Wife Was Killed By Police At City Park

A Nairobi hotel belonging to the widower of a woman who was shot dead under unclear circumstances last month caught fire on Saturday night.

Gloria Hotel, located at the junction of Tom Mboya and Ronald Ngala streets, is owned by George Kirubi the husband of Janet Wangui Waiyaki, who was shot dead in a morning police shoot out at Nairobi's City Park last month.

The hotel was under renovation and the cause of the 10pm fire could not be immediately established.

The building has shops on the ground floor, a night club, restaurant and hotel rooms.

The late Janet's shop Fay Mobile and Accessories, that traded in mobile phones and women's beauty accessories, is situated on the ground floor.

The damage caused by the fire could not be established at once.