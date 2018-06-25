Kenya: ODM Rebel MP Jumwa in Trouble for Newfound Love for Ruto

Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa faced the wrath of her constituents on Saturday for her decision to support Deputy President William Ruto's presidency in 2022.

Jumwa was heckled by rowdy youths who disrupted her speech during a public rally.

A short video clip doing the rounds on social media, shows the youths chanting "Mama must go" amid the MP's desperate efforts to calm them down.

Jumwa has publicly stated that she will support to the DP's presidential bid in 2022.

The MP is among several ODM party legislators from the Coast who have declared support for Mr Ruto.

"I have already made up my mind that I will support one William Ruto for the presidency in 2022," recently said.

This declaration is what has seemingly landed her in trouble.

Until recently, Jumwa was a vocal supporter of opposition leader Raila Odinga and a darling of the Coastal region where she enjoyed massive support.

Jumwa dalliance with Ruto recently saw her skip Mr Odinga's strategy meeting at the Coast that was hosted by Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho.

There are already reports indicating that ODM minority Chief Whip Junet Mohammed has written to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi informing him of the party's intentions to withdraw Jumwa's name from the powerful Parliamentary Service Commission.