Kenyatta's Niece, Nana, Reveals How Alcoholism Ended Her Athletics Dream

President Uhuru Kenyatta's niece Nana Gecaga has revealed how alcoholism ruined her dreams of becoming an athletics Olympian.

In a recent radio interview, Nana, who turned 40 years old three months ago, narrated how her love for alcohol blew up her dreams of becoming a top Kenyan athlete.

"The person you see here today has had many lives before who I am today. My passion was actually sports. I was a very big athlete back in the day, and I actually qualified for the 1996 Olympics," she narrated.

Nana, who is the CEO of Kenyatta International Convention Centre, said the habit eventually cost her the chance of ever representing the country in major international athletics events in the world.

"My first year at the university was very rocky, and that is where my everything fell apart. I was an addict of alcohol but I was able to go to rehab and from there. It's been 19 years without drinking," said Nana who went to university in the US.