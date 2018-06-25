Kenya: Nairobi County Government Not Interested in Meeting Jaguar Over Boda Boda Ban

Nairobi county government has ruled out the possibility of meeting Starehe Member of Parliament Charles 'Jaguar' Kanyi to have boda boda operators back in the Central Business District.

In an interview with a local radio station, News Head of Inspectorate Tito Kilonzi denounced Monday's meeting called by Jaguar and urged the law maker to instead help the county government in restoring order in the CBD.

Jaguar, who recently met boda boda riders whose motorbikes were impounded by Nairobi county askaris two weeks ago for violating the ban, said he will use all means possible to help them out including attending the stakeholders' meeting slated for Monday.

IMPROVING SECURITY

Jaguar and Governor Mike Sonko have repeatedly differed over the ban of boda bodas operator's in the city's CBD. In January, Jaguar moved to court to have the ban lifted.

In the suit against the Nairobi county government and Governor Sonko, Jaguar claimed that the ban could lead to more harm than good since the riders will be rendered jobless. However, on March 26, the High Court dismissed Jaguar's case

In the meantime, Kilonzi maintains that removal of boda boda riders is part of measures aimed at improving security and decongesting the CBD.

He said they will not allow politicians to interfere with the decision.