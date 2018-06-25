24 June 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: APR Set Sight on League Title

By Peter Kamasa

Should second-placed AS Kigali drop points to Amagaju today, leaders APR will be crowned champions of the 2017/18 Azam Rwanda Premier League if they beat Gicumbi this afternoon at Amahoro National Stadium.

With two games to play, APR top the standings with 60 points, three ahead of AS Kigali.

The military side is chasing a record17th league crown.

In an interview with Sunday Sport yesterday, APR tactician Ljubomir Petrovic said, "The win against Gicumbi is very important to us, we are going to fight with all we have for it."

Elsewhere, reigning champions Rayon Sports take on Sunrise FC at Kicukiro Stadium this afternoon while fourth-placed Etincelles host Kirehe at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu district.

APR Vs Gicumbi

AS Kigali Vs Amagaju

Etincelles Vs Kirehe

Bugesera Vs Police

Miroplast Vs Espoir

SC Kiyovu Vs Mukura

Rayon Vs Sunrise

Musanze Vs Marines

