Rwanda: APR Set Sight on League Title

Should second-placed AS Kigali drop points to Amagaju today, leaders APR will be crowned champions of the 2017/18 Azam Rwanda Premier League if they beat Gicumbi this afternoon at Amahoro National Stadium.
With two games to play, APR top the standings with 60 points, three ahead of AS Kigali.
The military side is chasing a record17th league crown.
In an interview with Sunday Sport yesterday, APR tactician Ljubomir Petrovic said, "The win against Gicumbi is very important to us, we are going to fight with all we have for it."
Elsewhere, reigning champions Rayon Sports take on Sunrise FC at Kicukiro Stadium this afternoon while fourth-placed Etincelles host Kirehe at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu district.
APR Vs Gicumbi
AS Kigali Vs Amagaju
Etincelles Vs Kirehe
Bugesera Vs Police
Miroplast Vs Espoir
SC Kiyovu Vs Mukura
Rayon Vs Sunrise
Musanze Vs Marines