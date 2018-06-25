25 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Top KEBS Officials Due in Court Over Importation of Contraband Goods

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Ten Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) officials are due in court Monday morning to face various charges stemming from offences that led to the importation of contraband goods--including sugar and fertilizer.

The firm's Managing Director Charles Ongwae and nine others are accused of allowing the use of poor Standardisation Quality Marks in what is said to have been collusion that saw tax payers lose up to Sh800 million.

Ongwae was arrested alongside Quality Assurance Director Eric Chesire, the Manager in charge of Inspection Eric Ochieng and 7 other top officials accused of unspecified roles in omissions or commissions in the course of their work.

The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti stated that charges against the officials have been approved by the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, who last week said they could also face attempted murder charges.

Kenya

School Visits Barred as Learning Resumes

Parents and other visitors will not be allowed in schools starting today while co-curricular activities have also been… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.