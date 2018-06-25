Nigeria: Eagles to Get N2m Astymin's Reward for Goals Scored Against Iceland

Astymin, makers of amino acids and multivitamin, is rewarding the Super Eagles with N2m, courtesy of the two goals scored by Ahmed Musa in the second game of the group D duel with Iceland at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia.The largess is for every Super Eagles player in fulfillment of the earlier promise of the brand in the ongoing 'One Goal, One Million Naira' campaign for every goal scored at regulation time.

The CSKA Moscow FC striker emerged the first player to cash-in on the handsome reward winning a whooping sum of N2 million after scoring in the 49th and 75th minute of the highly-tensed game against Iceland, to revive Nigeria's hope of qualifying for the second round of the competition.Astymin threw its weight behind the Super Eagles, cheering the team to 'GoTheDistance' and make Nigerians proud at the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia.

According to the General Manager, Marketing and Sales, Mr. Ola Ijimakin, the brand is much more than just the trusted Amino Acid brand, the brand is committed to ensuring that Nigerians are physically and mentally active and healthy in order to be able to reach their utmost potentials."Astymin is happy to be part of every success story and is committed to supporting individuals with critical nutritional ingredients needed to achieving success and good health. "You can only achieve your goals when you strive hard towards it, and to do that, you need your best self. You need to be healthy and active, which is where Astymin comes in."