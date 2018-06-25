Nigeria: Eagles Should Play More As a Team Against Argentina, Says Okpara

Former Super Eagles assistant coach, Slyvanus Okpara, has commended the team for coming out victorious in the match against Iceland. The game was the second for Super Eagles, who lost to Croatia in the opening match.

Okpara applauded the team manager, Gernot Rohr, for making adequate changes in the encounter. He noted that the players should not be overwhelmed by the defeat to Croatia, saying that a lot of technical inputs are expected before the team battles the Argentines for the second ticket to the next stage in Group D at the ongoing 2018 World Cup.

"Rohr made relevant changes in formation and players, which contributed to the Super Eagles victory in the match against Iceland. Football at this period is won based on the right selection of players and the coach's ability to read games. This is what Rohr used to achieve the right result against Iceland. My advice to the team is to remain focused. The team should put the celebration behind and prepare hard for the last group game against Argentina. The match is very important for both teams. Eagles should work more on their defence and attack to contend the firepower of the Argentina team who are also eager to qualify for the second round of the competition. Eagles have what it takes to outshine their opponent," he concluded.