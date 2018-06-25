The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that attempting to use the issue of agitation for Biafra to deflect attention away from the real motive behind the arrest of Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is a ploy that will not go well with the public.

It stated that the only plausible reason Abaribe was arrested was because of his public exposure of N30 billion budget fraud allegedly perpetrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government.In a statement made available to The Guardian in Enugu yesterday and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, IPOB, which gave the Federal Government 48 hours from yesterday (Sunday) to release the senator, stressed that no amount of blackmail with its name would ever eradicate the allegation of the senator.

Attempting to link Senator Abaribe to the fanciful concoction of proscribed organisation, guns and terrorism is a cheap and tacky attempt designed to appeal to the base instinct of those opposed to the idea of self-determination as championed by IPOB.

The statement said: "Every child knows who the real terrorists are in Nigeria. They remain the fourth largest terror network in the world; responsible for large-scale ethnic cleansing in the Middle Belt and beyond, they are the herdsmen. Till date, not a single Fulani person has been prosecuted for sponsoring this deadly terror group. Despite the public statement by the Kaduna State governor, who by his own admission, paid killers large sums of money to stop the slaughter of their fellow citizens in Southern Kaduna, nobody has been charged.

"It is a well-known and documented fact that politicians in the East do not support IPOB or Biafra. How can the same politicians that despised IPOB to the point of instigating Operation Python Dance that resulted in the death of hundreds of IPOB family members suddenly turn around and start supporting IPOB in secret? Maybe it's because northern politicians sponsor Boko Haram and Fulani terror herdsmen in secret that is why the cabal thinks that it is inconceivable that IPOB can be this powerful without support from politicians. The strength of IPOB lies in the truth it preaches, its global structure, internal discipline and the grace of God not man.

"If Senator Abaribe, simply by standing surety for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu stand accused of supporting IPOB, then all those that stood surety for murderers, kidnappers, rapists and so on are equally guilty of the offence as charged. This move against Senator Abaribe makes nonsense of the Nigerian judicial process and mockery of the law. So, Senator Abaribe must be released within the next 48 hours."

In a related vein, the constituents of Abia South Senatorial District have urged the State Security Service (SSS) to release Abaribe with immediate effect.The constituents under the name "Obioma Ngwa Welfare Association," said Abaribe was being detained unjustly. In a statement signed by the chairman of the group, Chief Achi Eric Egwuibe yesterday, the constituents, who expressed shock that days after Abaribe's arrest, there have been no concrete charges against him, said Abaribe deserved his freedom as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).