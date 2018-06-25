Nigerian singer, entertainer and entrepreneur, D'banj and wife Lineo Didi Kilgrow, have lost their one-year-old son, Daniel Oyebanjo III who reportedly drowned at a pool in the singer's residence in Ikoyi, Lagos on Sunday afternoon, the 24th of June 2018.

The news was gathered after the singer took to his Instagram page to post a black image this evening with caption: "Trying Times. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful"

According to reports the remains of the child has been moved to the morgue.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the singer and his family.