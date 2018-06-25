South Africa: Public Servants Should Be Employed, Not Deployed

analysis

The public service is a problem and should serve the people not the elite. This was a theme that dominated the recent Drakensberg Conference.

When 500 activists and intellectuals from many diverse affiliations gather in a remote corner of the Drakensberg there has to be a good reason. The occasion was the launch of the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation with President Cyril Ramaphosa as guest speaker, but this was no formal meeting. Indeed it was neither government nor ANC, but civil society coming together in a unique combination of former leaders, experts, young and old, representing the diversity of our society.

The main theme was inclusive growth and Ramaphosa set the scene by agreeing that exclusion continues, especially for youth and women but also for many other social categories and that the apartheid past continues to cast a shadow over our dreams for a better South Africa. He stressed what became a dominant theme of the conference, that the public service is a problem and should serve the people not the elite.

In subsequent discussions it was felt that public servants should be employed, not...