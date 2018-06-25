South Africa: What Global Software Giant SAP Really Knew About the Guptas

Newly leaked documents show that SAP knew it was dealing with the Guptas more than a year before the #GuptaLeaks allegations emerged. Despite acknowledging that its global practice of paying "business development partners" to secure deals was fraught with corruption risk, SAP continued to pay millions to Gupta companies before finally being caught out.

"The accusations ... are unfounded and unsubstantiated," SAP South Africa blustered on 11 July 2017. "SAP has taken strong exception ... and is investigating various possible actions."

The accusations, published as part of the #GuptaLeaks, were that the global software giant had paid roughly R100-million in "commissions" (that looked like kickbacks) to a Gupta-linked company in order to secure contracts from Transnet and Eskom.

Except the allegations were not unfounded. And a long list of SAP executives stretching from the local South African office to Germany and the United States knew that.

A trove of documents, recently leaked to the SABC and amaBhungane, show that SAP knew it was doing business with the Guptas for more than a year before the #GuptaLeaks allegations emerged. The documents also show that the majority of the "commissions" - worth about R73-million - were paid after the company was warned...