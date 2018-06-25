25 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Mikel to Wear Arm Guard Against Argentina

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Obi Mikel.

Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi would play against Argentina in the all important last match in the Group Games of the Russia World Cup on Tuesday in St Petersburg. This is official.

The Tiajin Teda trojan sustained a wrist injury during Nigeria's 2-0 win over Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on Friday and caused so much panic in the team.

But coach Gernot Rohr quelled the fears during post match conference where he said that it was a minor injury that would not stop him from leading out the Eagles against Argentina that need a win to survive early dismissal from the World Cup.

A reliable source from the Eagles camp confided yesterday that the Captain instead would wear a protective arm guard in the battle against Argentina.

"The injury is not as we first thought. Mikel has a Lion-heart. He'll be wearing an arm guard to play the match", our source disclosed.

More on This

We're Going for Victory, Not Draw Against Argentina - Rohr

Ahead of tomorrow final Group D match against two time world champions, Argentina in Saint Petersburg, Coach Gernot Rohr… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.