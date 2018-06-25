Nigeria: Mikel to Wear Arm Guard Against Argentina

Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi would play against Argentina in the all important last match in the Group Games of the Russia World Cup on Tuesday in St Petersburg. This is official.

The Tiajin Teda trojan sustained a wrist injury during Nigeria's 2-0 win over Iceland at the Volgograd Arena on Friday and caused so much panic in the team.

But coach Gernot Rohr quelled the fears during post match conference where he said that it was a minor injury that would not stop him from leading out the Eagles against Argentina that need a win to survive early dismissal from the World Cup.

A reliable source from the Eagles camp confided yesterday that the Captain instead would wear a protective arm guard in the battle against Argentina.

"The injury is not as we first thought. Mikel has a Lion-heart. He'll be wearing an arm guard to play the match", our source disclosed.