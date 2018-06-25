Kenya: Police's 'Chafua Chafua' Take Early League Lead

Kenya Police's "Chafua Chafua" started their campaign to reclaim the National League boxing title when they won the first leg of the competition at the "Madison Square Garden" in Nakuru over the weekend by amassing 21 points.

During the tournament, angry pugilists criticised Boxing Association of Kenya (BAK) for not rewarding them after participating in last year's tournament that was sponsored by betting firm SportPesa.

Reigning champions Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) finished runners up with 10 points ahead of Kenya Prisons Service who had nine points. Omar Kasongo Sports Academy (OKSA) finished fourth with five points while Kisumu, Kentrack, Kongowea, Kibra had three points.

Thika and Githurai 44 Soweto had two points each while Coast, Ndenderu, Kenyatta National Hospital returned home empty handed.

Fresh from his exploits at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Shafi Bakari set the winning tone for the policemen when he pounded Martin Maina of Thika into submission in their light flyweight contest.

"I gained a lot of experience in my first Commonwealth Games and I want to use it to stamp my authority in the national league this season," said Shaffi.

KDF's hard-hitting Edwin Okong'o, who also represented Kenya at the Club Games, completed the tournament with a killer punch after he sent Denzel Onyango of OKSA sprawling to the canvas in the third round of their middleweight fight.

Another successful Police fighter was the towering Commonwealth participant Elly Ajowi. He punished Julius Atito of Prisons with deadly hooks forcing referee Nelson Otieno to stop the contest in the first round.