Kenya: Holders Leopards, Sofapaka Through to Shield Round of 16

SportPesa Shield holders AFC Leopards and three-time winners Sofapaka are through to the round of 16 after a fruitful outing in the round of 32 matches played on Sunday.

Leopards whitewashed Rainforest 4-0 at Karuturi grounds in Naivasha with goal poacher Ezekiel Odera scoring a first half brace in the lop-sided fixture.

Jafari Owiti Ray Omondi, who replaced Odera in the 68th minute, completed the rout against the side that advanced to the second round courtesy of a walkover after Sony Sugar pulled out of the domestic cup.

Earlier on at the same venue, a brace from former Tusker man Dennis Wafula and one each from Bernard Ochieng' and Patrick Okullo aided SportPesa Premier League side Vihiga United thrash Vegpro 4-0.

In Narok County, Nzoia Sugar were a no show handing second-tier side Kenya Police a ticket to the next round.

At Camp Toyoyo grounds, Sofapaka edged out Babadogo United 3-0 thanks to goals from Stephen Waruru, Umaru Kasumba and Piston Mutamba.

Waruru tapped home Kasumba's cut back in the 18th minute, before the Ugandan doubled the lead in the 25th minute after combining well with Mutamba on the edge of the box.

Sofapaka coach John Baraza, who showed intent of going for the cup by fielding his first team, dedicated the win to their former midfielder Johnson Bagoole who succumbed to Meningitis on Wednesday.

"We couldn't afford to underrate them (Babadogo United) and I am happy that we emerged victorious," said Baraza, who handed goalkeeper Wycliffe Kasaya his debut after joining the team this month from Mathare United.

He added: "We dedicate this win to Bagoole, the players loved him and his death affected the entire Sofapaka family. We wanted to win for him, of course, we also would like to play continental football next season hence the seriousness in this tourney."

The draw for the round of 16 will be conducted on Thursday.

Sunday's results

Vegpro 0-4 Vihiga United (Karuturi Grounds, 1pm)

Rainforest 0-5 AFC Leopards (Karuturi Grounds, 3.15pm)

Friend Zone 2-1 Zetech University (Camp Toyoyo, 11am)

Sofapaka 3-0 Baba Dogo United (Camp Toyoyo, 1pm)

Kenya Police 2-0 Nzoia Sugar (walkover)

Western Stima 0-0 (4-2 penalties) Bidco United (Moi Stadium Kisumu, 3pm)

Bungoma Superstars 2-1 Transfoc (Kanduyi Stadium, 3pm)