South Africa: Municipalities Must Change the Way They Are Governed

analysis

Problems in municipal governance could be avoided were councils to take a decision, which the law permits, to do away with the benign dictatorships of executive mayors and move to a collective executive system.

Many of our major municipalities are facing huge governance crises. In Cape Town we have the De Lille saga, the details of which are widely known. In Johannesburg we have problems in the governing alliance, leading to major difficulties in approving the budget. And in Port Elizabeth we have repeated votes of no confidence and a fracturing of the governing alliance. The situation is even worse in many smaller municipalities.

All of these problems could be avoided were municipalities to take a decision, which the law permits, to change their governance system from an executive mayoral system to a collective executive system.

For example, in Cape Town many have expressed concerns that the current mayor is autocratic and power hungry. On becoming mayor, she enlarged the mayoral office from 11 members to 58 in a short period of time. Power was...